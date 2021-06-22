Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
