Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.