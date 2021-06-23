Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.