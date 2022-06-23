Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.