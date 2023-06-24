The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
