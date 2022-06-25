The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 25, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
