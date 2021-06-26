Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
