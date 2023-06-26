The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
