The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
