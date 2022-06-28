Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
