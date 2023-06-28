The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a r…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is…