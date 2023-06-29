Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a r…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…