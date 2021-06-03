Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.