Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degr…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. You…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…