Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly c…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 d…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's UV index i…
This evening in Culpeper: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Th…
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.