Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.