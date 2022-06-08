The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
Officials are advising beachgoers to be cautious Monday as high surf conditions in Virginia Beach and North Carolina cause high risk of rip currents.
Q: What does the hurricane season look like?
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The Culpeper area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thoug…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Culpeper folks should b…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Mo…