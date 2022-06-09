Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.