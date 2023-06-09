Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
