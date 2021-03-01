 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 8:00 AM EST. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

