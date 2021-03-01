Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 8:00 AM EST. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.