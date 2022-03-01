Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.