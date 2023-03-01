Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
The brief burst of cold air this weekend has been the exception rather than the rule since the first of the year. Virginia has not had a start…
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Th…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…