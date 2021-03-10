Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
