Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.