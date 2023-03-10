Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Friday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
