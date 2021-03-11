Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.