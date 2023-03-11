Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
