Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpepe…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Exp…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfor…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper are…