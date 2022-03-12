Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
