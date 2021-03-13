 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News