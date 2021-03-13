Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.