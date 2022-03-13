 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

