Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degre…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…