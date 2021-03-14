Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.