Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.