Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.