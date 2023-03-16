Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
