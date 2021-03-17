 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News