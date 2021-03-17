Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.