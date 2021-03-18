Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.