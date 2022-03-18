 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

