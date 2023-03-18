Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.