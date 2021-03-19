Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.