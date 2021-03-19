Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see s…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are p…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Cul…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mo…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be …
For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…