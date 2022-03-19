Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

