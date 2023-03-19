The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degree…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…