Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
