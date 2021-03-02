 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News