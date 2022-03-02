 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Culpeper, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse, bigger

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert