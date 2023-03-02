Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
