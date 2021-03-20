Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see s…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are p…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chanc…
This evening in Culpeper: Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mo…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Cul…