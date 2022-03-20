Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
