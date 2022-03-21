It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2022 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West's multi-year drought is expected to continue in the coming months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's spring outlook said.
This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Culpe…
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecas…
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. …
Culpeper people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…