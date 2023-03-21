Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Culpeper, VA
