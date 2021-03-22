Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.