Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Culpeper, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are p…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see s…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Culpeper area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach th…
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun an…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…